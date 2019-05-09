Langlees scaffolder jailed after filming man who fell unconscious in court

A court-goer has been jailed for three months for filming a middle-aged man who fell unconscious on the public benches.

Callum McLaren posted the footage on Facebook and, further, refused to take it down despite being told by police to do so.

Paramedics had to be called to treat the sick man whom he filmed in the incident at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

The Facebook post was later drawn to the attention of the sheriff who was on the bench at the time.

In a rare move, the sheriff then ordered court officials to write to McLaren ordering him to appear for contempt of court.

McLaren (30), a scaffolder from Langlees, admitted contempt. The incident took place on December 20, 2018.

Appearing from custody yesterday, he also accepted failing to turn up for sentence at an earlier hearing.

Murray Aitken, defending, said his client “was simply posting the state that the person had attended court in”.

Imposing the jail term, Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “He took the view, not having any medical knowledge as I understand it, that the individual was ill through a drug overdose and decided it was funny to film him and then put it up on Facebook.”

Turning to McLaren, he added: “I regard this as a bad contempt of court, which was exacerbated by the fact that you then failed to turn up for sentence.

“There are signs up on all the doors that there is no photography to be taken within the court.”