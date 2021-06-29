Falkirk newly wed legal eagle takes flight to the USA

Jack Morton (23), from Falkirk, now living in Larbert, tied the knot with Emma Sutherland (21) in the grounds of Callendar House, in Falkirk’s Callendar Park on Sunday and now the couple are preparing to move stateside in August to start an exciting next phase in their lives and careers after Jack won a prestigious scholarship to study law at Boston University.

The former Comely Park Primary School pupil said: “I was the first person in my family to go to university so this next move is really massive – everyone is really proud that we are chasing our dreams.”

Jack successfully applied for a number of other universities in the USA, including UCLA, Georgetown, George Washington Law, Northwestern Law, American University Law and was put on the waiting list for the famous Harvard Law School.

Jack and Emma on their wedding day at Falkirk's Callendar House

However, Boston holds a special place in Jack and Emma’s hearts.

"I grew up visiting Boston, so it’s been with me all my life and Emma and got engaged there in 2019 while we were sitting on the Good Will Hunting bench.”

Jack, who went to Dollar Academy, earned a First-Class Honours Law Degree, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Professional Legal Practice from the University of Strathclyde last year.

He begins his masters degree at Boston University Law School in the autumn.

His research revolves around racial discrimination and segregation within U.S. Housing Law, and also looks at analysing the intricate, legal frameworks of reparations and transitional justice for the Atlantic slave trade and colonialism.

His dream is to pursue a career in Human Rights with the ultimate aspiration of running for elected office in the United States.

Jack’s dedication and pursuit of his dream drew the attention of the world famous St Andrews Society of New York – the organisation behind the city’s annual Tartan Day Parade.

Jack said: “I was interviewed by seven renowned scholars including Public Law expert Sir David Edward. I’m grateful to the Society and its members for their generosity in helping me pursue a career in public interest.”

During his time in Boston, Jack plans to hold a Robert Burns Abolitionist event, to demonstrate the impact of the Scottish national poet on transatlantic race relations.

So half of his tuition fees are being met through the Dean scholarship at Boston University and the remainder is being taken care of by the St Andrews Society of New York, where is is now listed as one of their select few official scholars for 2021/2022.

Emma, who comes from Edinburgh, is studying marketing at Napier University and working in the city’s Ikea outlet. Boston also has an Ikea branch, so hopefully she will have a job waiting for her when she touches down in the states with Jack.