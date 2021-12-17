Ex-Falkirk FC assistant coach Gordon Young publishes football memoirs

Gordon, 57, was assistant to one-time boss Paul Hartley from January to August 2018

His memoir - ‘Gordon Young: Licence to Skill’ - follows his career from Cambuslang to Kazakhstan and all the pitches in between.

He said: “Falkirk is a great Scottish club with a large passionate support.

Gordon Young's new book

“It was sad that it did not work out for Paul and I, but I have fond memories of my time there.”

The book offers insight into the development of young players, coaching around the world, and attaining his UEFA Pro-Licence.

he said: “I wrote this book during lockdown - like everyone else, I think it was a real time for reflection.

“I hope readers will laugh-out-loud at the tales involving the great and the good of the football world, and find my own football philosophy and emotional take on the sport I love refreshing.”

