Ex-Falkirk FC assistant coach Gordon Young publishes football memoirs
Falkirk FC’s former assistant manager, Gordon Young, has just released his memoir detailing his 20-year international football coaching career.
Gordon, 57, was assistant to one-time boss Paul Hartley from January to August 2018
His memoir - ‘Gordon Young: Licence to Skill’ - follows his career from Cambuslang to Kazakhstan and all the pitches in between.
He said: “Falkirk is a great Scottish club with a large passionate support.
“It was sad that it did not work out for Paul and I, but I have fond memories of my time there.”
The book offers insight into the development of young players, coaching around the world, and attaining his UEFA Pro-Licence.
he said: “I wrote this book during lockdown - like everyone else, I think it was a real time for reflection.
“I hope readers will laugh-out-loud at the tales involving the great and the good of the football world, and find my own football philosophy and emotional take on the sport I love refreshing.”