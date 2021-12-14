Doors open to new Italian deli in heart of Falkirk town centre

Buon Appetito opened in the town centre last Wednesday as a deli / Italian grocer, offering seasonal exotic cheeses, cured meats, and ham sliced to order.

The family-run business, headed by Falkirk local Simona Minchella, 24, is based on Graham’s Road.

Simona is backed by her father Bruno Minchella, the owner of Buno’s chip shop in Stenhousemuir.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside Buon Appetito (Pic: Michael Gillen)

She has managed her father’s takeaway, but this will be her first venture in running her own business.

All orders are prepared and packaged for the customer upon purchase - with stock purchased on a rotational / seasonal basis.

Simona said: “There’s a real gap in the market when it comes to Italian food and products here - which I thought was strange given the massive Italian community in Falkirk.

Buon Appetito. New Italian Deli/Grocer - owner Simona Minchella is being helped by mum Gabriella Minchella and dad Bruno Minchella. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

“We wanted to try and do it as authentically as possible, while I was born in Falkirk, my family are all from Italy.

“To get Italian food we always had to travel to Glasgow or Edinburgh, but we wanted to bring that real Italian experience to town.”And the new business is already looking ahead, with some exciting plans.

Simona is looking to stock Italian wines and beers, as soon as they receive their alcohol licence for the new premises.

Buon Appetito offers a take-away service for fresh paninis, croissants, and salad boxes, as well as stocking traditional Italian goods.

The Minchella family settled in Grangemouth, but maintained strong family ties to Italy - allowing them to import the authentic Italian products.

The young entrepreneur believes the new deli has a bright future.She said: “We really wanted to offer something completely different for people in Falkirk, and after a year of saving up and planning, we finally can!

“Between lockdowns and Brexit it’s been difficult to manage opening, it definitely took some getting used to but we’re good to go now.

“We’ve had a great response from the community so far, a lot of people have said it’s like going on holiday when they walk in the shop - which is great to hear because I tried to make it as authentically Italian as possible.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.