Further plans for former Whitecross brick works

Antonine Property Developments Group Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on March 15, which was subsequently validated on March 23, to construct 12 general industrial units at the Manuel Works, Whitecross.

Just last month. council planners said good progress had been made on a finalised planning obligation agreement for CWC Group’s proposal to create a mixed used development, consisting of 400 houses, shops and businesses on the same stretch of derelict land near the village of Whitecross.

CWC Group’s plans to develop the former Manuel Brickworks site were agreed by Falkirk Council’s planning committee in April last year – on the condition that the developers agree to a number of contributions that will improve local facilities.

The company has promised funding for Whitecross Primary and Graeme High School and has stated it will also contribute to upgrading the nearby junction of the M9 at the Lathallan roundabout.

The agreement is also expected to cover a diversion of the existing local bus service into the site and building affordable housing on the site.

The planning permission was given on condition that any agreement should be signed within six months, but councillors were told that the scale and complexity of the agreement meant this had not been possible.

In particular, more discussion is needed with NHS Forth Valley as its response had only been received on January 25 this year.

