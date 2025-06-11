Denny centenarian Olive Jack 'overwhelmed' at £1500 donation for Parkinson's UK

A generous centenarian has raised £1500 for a charity close to her heart.

Olive Jack turned 100 on May 13 and instead of birthday gifts, she asked family and friends to donate to Parkinson’s UK.

The Denny matriarch was astounded when their generosity helped her hand over the magnificent sum of £1500 to the charity – and this week she received a certificate of thanks for the large donation.

Son Les said: “She is overwhelmed to have been able to send £1500 so far and would like to thank everyone for their generosity.”

Olive Jack with the commendation for raising £1500 for Parkinson's UK. Pic: Contributed

Olive is an adopted Scot having grown up in Hampshire and moving to Denny following her marriage to George Jack. He was a staff sergeant in the REME attached to the 9th Brigade Tank Corps who she met when he was stationed at Sway in the New Forest.

Love blossomed and the pair were married at St Marks Church in Pennington on March 17, 1944.

Shortly before D-Day in 1944, Olive came to live with George’s family in Denny.

On his safe return from active service, George took up employment at George Paul’s foundry in the town.

The couple became parents to Mary, John, Les, Gordon and Alan – and with the exception of Alan who lives in Hamilton, the rest all continue to live in the area.

The Jack family would later extend to include 13 grandchildren – the youngest, Julie being born on her gran’s birthday in 1987. There is now also 15 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild Brooklyn, although sadly, the family lost twin boys at ten days old.

Olive is also mother-in-law to Nan, Frances, Shona, Marie, the late Dougie and Archie.

Sadly, husband George, passed away 40 years ago in January 1985.

Despite being a busy mum, Olive worked part-time in Dr Fowler’s GP practice in Denny.

She has requested no flowers or gifts for her birthday but has asked instead for donations to Parkinson’s UK, a condition she was diagnosed with a few years ago. Her family also put donation boxes in several of their workplaces and other local locations.

Asked the secret of such a long and relatively healthy life, Olive replied: “I haven’t the foggiest and never expected it. But I have had a lovely life.”