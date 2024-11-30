Dad is gifted final wish to give daughter away  in poignant ceremony at Strathcarron Hospice

​A daughter has told how Strathcarron Hospice staff helped give her dad his final wish to give her away before he died.

When John Bremner, from Cumbernauld, was admitted to the Hospice he told staff that daughter Lori and fiancé Brian Robertson were due to get married in Spain 2025 and he felt sad to not be able to live to see the wedding and give his daughter away.

As part of John’s end of life goal setting, Hospice Chaplain Laura helped the family arrange a service and Lori and Brian’s wedding was booked for November 15 in the Hospice.

Sadly, John’s health deteriorated, so Laura helped the family arrange a blessing for the couple so John could be there on November 3.

The emotional wedding blessing in Strathcarron Hospice. Pic: Contributed

Lori’s said: “It was really important for my Dad – and for me – to bring it forward so he could be there for my special day.

“From the moment Dad came into the Hospice, achieving that was all he was focussed on.

“Dad went downhill a lot quicker than any of us could have imagined, so we brought it forward and had a blessing in the Hospice.”

In attendance wereclose family including the couple’s son Enzo, Lori’s mum Lorna, Brian’s mum and dad Adriana and Ewen, and Lori’s brother Brian.

Lori and her fiance Brian Robertson's blessing in the presence of Lori's father John Bremner at Strathcarron Hospice. Pic: Contributed

“Laura put together a beautiful service emphasising the importance of it being my dad’s final goal in life,” said Lori.

“The nurses got him ready in his suit and made a beautiful buttonhole and bouquet of flowers.

“The preparations had to happen so quickly I hadn’t time to think about any of those types of things, but the nurses were so kind and supported us.

“His wish was to walk me down the aisle but unfortunately on the day he was no longer able to walk. He held my hand and gave me away and it was the most beautiful service.

Lori and Brian with the couple’s son Enzo, Lori’s mum Lorna, and her dad. Pic: Contributed

“It could not have happened without the unending love of the nurses and staff at the Hospice, they were by our side every step of the way.

“Dad was so thankful and appreciative that we were willing to bring it forward and be there together as a family for the special day.

“Even the catering staff went out their way to make us feel special.

“Without the team at Strathcarron I wouldn’t have had that moment with my dad. My whole family are so grateful that the respect and the dignity shown to my dad and for helping make it the special day it was. They are angels and I will be forever thankful to them.

“They gave me something special I never thought I would have. It was a really emotional day but their care and support was amazing.

“I can’t thank them enough and I know my dad felt the same.

“Staff took my dad’s finger prints and put them on a card in the shape of a love heart which I will cherish forever.”

Laura Gilmour, Strathcarron Hospice Chaplain, said: "Part of living life well, until the very end of life, includes helping patients identify and set goals that are important to them.

“Meeting those goals requires a great deal of creativity, ingenuity and teamwork across all hospice staff and departments, something which we are privileged to be able to do for our patients and their families.

“One of the most meaningful aspects of working in palliative care is seeing people achieve their goals and witnessing the joy they experience at having their goals realised.

“It was an absolute privilege to be able to conduct Lori and Brian’s blessing ceremony and see the family all together for this important and memorable day.”

• Strathcarron Hospice supports people across Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth living with a life limiting condition, helping make every moment count for patients and their families. The hospice needs to raise around £116,000 a week to provide all its services, which are free to those who use them across its communities. To find out more about supporting its work, visit the website www.strathcarronhospice.net.