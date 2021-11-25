Crowdfunder launched to buy Tamfourhill 'litter pup' winter coat and treats

Lexi, a seven-year-old Staffy Cross, captured the hearts of the community when she began clearing up rubbish in Tamfourhill and the surrounding areas alongside her owner.

Just last weekend, Lexi was praised online after she helped to gather 20 bags of waste which had been discarded next to the Forth and Clyde Canal.

A crowdfunder has since been launched with the intention of generating enough money to treat Lexi the Litter Pup, as she’s known.

Lexi the Litter Pup has become well-known for clearing up rubbish in the Falkirk area. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The page was set up by Christine Oakley, who is hoping to raise £500.

Christine wrote: “Lexi the litter dog and her dad patrol the streets in Tamfourhill and Summerford in rain and shine.

“They keep everything clean and litter-free. We thought raising some cash to buy Lexi a new warm coat and her dad getting some Christmas treats would be a good way of saying thank you to them.

“Whether it’s £1 or £10, know it’s going to a great cause.”

Lexi’s unique trait was first noticed when she began picking up litter after watching her owner’s partner putting rubbish into a bin.

Her owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, created a Facebook page dedicated to Lexi which is often filled with messages congratulating the environmentally friendly pet.

The account’s latest post detailing a litter-picking trip to the canal path near Camelon last weekend saw her earn further praise.

With Lexi having been wrongly accused of fly-tipping during a recent encounter with a member of Falkirk Council’s street cleansing team, Facebook users were pleased to learn a Scottish Canals employee had offered to assist the dog in removing a stash of cans, bottles, bricks, plastic guttering and wood.

Referring to the exchange, the Lexi the Litter Pup page posted: “Canal Man is happy and says he’ll load into his van. Brilliant! Happy dad!

“We give a hand to get about 20 or so blue-bags loaded, then Canal Man says he’ll take the wood.

“All our hard work is away off to a large skip up the Glasgow way in due course and will then be handled by Biffa Waste, so we know it's going to be dealt with properly and legitimately.”

