Grangemouth school evacuated and fire crews called to scene
A Grangemouth school was evacuated this morning after a fire alarm went off.
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 12:39 pm
Firefighters were called to Moray Primary School a short time after 9am.
Two fire crews were sent to investigate the incident at the Moray Place premises, however, it was discovered it was a false alarm.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene.
“After a quick check of the building it was found to be a false alarm.”