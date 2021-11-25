Grangemouth school evacuated and fire crews called to scene

A Grangemouth school was evacuated this morning after a fire alarm went off.

By Jonathon Reilly
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 12:39 pm

Firefighters were called to Moray Primary School a short time after 9am.

Two fire crews were sent to investigate the incident at the Moray Place premises, however, it was discovered it was a false alarm.

Read More

Read More
Falkirk property: Imposing Georgian Regency villa with delightful private garden...
Moray Primary School in Grangemouth was evacuated this morning after a fire alarm went off. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene.

“After a quick check of the building it was found to be a false alarm.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

GrangemouthScottish Fire and Rescue Service