Grangemouth school evacuated and fire crews called to scene

Firefighters were called to Moray Primary School a short time after 9am.

Two fire crews were sent to investigate the incident at the Moray Place premises, however, it was discovered it was a false alarm.

Moray Primary School in Grangemouth was evacuated this morning after a fire alarm went off. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene.

“After a quick check of the building it was found to be a false alarm.”

