Tamfourhill dog praised for clearing pile of litter beside Forth and Clyde Canal

Seven-year-old Staffy Cross Lexi has developed an online following thanks to the lengths she goes to, alongside her owner, to rid Tamfourhill and the surrounding areas of rubbish.

It’s believed Lexi’s unique trait was born when she saw a piece of rubbish being placed into a bin by the owner’s partner.

Her owner wishes to stay anonymous, however, a Facebook page dedicated to Lexi the Litter Pup is often filled with messages congratulating the environmentally friendly pet.

Lexi the Litter Pup has become well-known for clearing up rubbish in the Tamfourhill area and beyond. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The account’s latest post revealed a litter-picking trip to the canal path near Camelon last weekend resulted in the collection of 20 bags of discarded waste.

With Lexi having been wrongly accused of fly-tipping during a recent encounter with a member of Falkirk Council’s street cleansing team, Facebook users were pleased to learn a Scottish Canals employee had offered to assist the dog in removing the stash of cans, bottles, bricks, plastic guttering and wood.

The Scottish Canals worker was also delighted to hear Lexi regularly cleans up streets and woodlands in Tamfourhill and Summerford, as well as the canal towpaths.

Lexi and her owner gathered 20 bags of litter on the canalside near Camelon.

Referring to the exchange, the Lexi the Litter Pup page posted: “Canal Man is happy and says he’ll load into his van. Brilliant! Happy dad!

“BUT, blue bags only, because he doesn't want the new wooden floor lining to be damaged or become filthy. We give a hand to get about 20 or so blue-bags loaded, then Canal Man says he’ll take the wood.

“All our hard work is away off to a large skip up the Glasgow way in due course and will then be handled by Biffa Waste, so we know it's going to be dealt with properly and legitimately.

“Canal Man has no problem with uplifting from the canal’s public waste-bin site at any time in the future, and pretty much isn't going to object to content either.”

Facebook user Claire Pow wrote: “Canal Man gets my vote as well. Well done Lexi (and dad).”

Wendy Reid posted: “Well done!

“Good work! And Canal Man too! Best wishes to you!”

Norah Smith commented: “Fantastic work.”

