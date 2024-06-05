Change of use could be on the cards for former MSP's Grangemouth office

By James Trimble
Published 5th Jun 2024, 15:52 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2024, 16:03 BST
The Falkirk Community Partnership lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 14, which was subsequently validated on Wednesday, June 5, to change the use of the office at 2 York Arcade, Grangemouth to a “residential institution”

A class 8 residential institution can be used for the provision of residential accommodation and care to people in need of care as a hospital or nursing home or as a residential school, college or training centre

The community partnership is the collection of public, private, third and community sector organisations providing local services in Falkirk that serve the local community and includes the CVS Falkirk and District.

The premises at 2 York Arcade was at one time the offices of former MSP Angus Macdonald and on Wednesday, August 1, 2019 infamously had a package delivered which contained posters showing Mr MacDonald in a negative light and one of the posters was smeared in faeces.

