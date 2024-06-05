Change of use could be on the cards for former MSP's Grangemouth office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Falkirk Community Partnership lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 14, which was subsequently validated on Wednesday, June 5, to change the use of the office at 2 York Arcade, Grangemouth to a “residential institution”

A class 8 residential institution can be used for the provision of residential accommodation and care to people in need of care as a hospital or nursing home or as a residential school, college or training centre

The community partnership is the collection of public, private, third and community sector organisations providing local services in Falkirk that serve the local community and includes the CVS Falkirk and District.

