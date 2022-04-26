Career opportunities aplenty for graduates at Grangemouth docks

Logistics is key to every aspect of life and a port business is where it all happens – from unitised cargoes and containers to renewables and everything in between,

Forth Ports operations across Scotland help keep the UK moving.

The activities at The Port of Grangemouth are wide ranging and with a clear focus on job creation and skills development, the ports are playing their part in the country’s economic recovery.

Graduate job opportunities are now available at the Port of Grangemouth

There are three graduate roles available in Scotland – a hydrographic surveying graduate based in Grangemouth working for the marine team across the Forth and the Tay, an operations graduate based in either Dundee or Grangemouth and a data analytics graduate role which can be based in Scotland or Tilbury.

Forth Ports group HR manager Michelle Primrose said: “Working for Forth Ports is a fascinating and rewarding career choice. Our business is vital to keep things moving and we are constantly developing, investing and adapting to the needs of our customers and the country.

"We are now looking for a team of talented graduates to help drive our future strategy. If you are looking for structured learning and personal development as well as a competitive salary and a rewarding career, then please do apply before the closing date.”

Closing date for applying is Monday, May 2.