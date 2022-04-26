Neighbourhood Network visit Falkirk's Kelpies to mark 20 years of helping vulnerable people

Neighbourhood Network helps people in the central Scotland area and allows them to get the flexibility and responsive support to meet their own personal care needs, with each individual assisted to establish a life in which they are safe and more independent.

The group is holding a 20th anniversary celebration at the Helix park in Falkirk on Sunday, May 15.

A Neighbourhood Network spokesperson said: "It's a proper, in person, summer celebration and will showcase some of the life changing work that happens through membership of a peer support network.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neighbourhood Network will be holding a 20th anniversary celebration at the Helix next month

"It promises to be an uplifting, fun and inspiring afternoon. The organisation is doing some great work to support vulnerable adults in communities across the central belt of Scotland, especially on digital inclusion, when people were home and very isolated during the pandemic.

"Our next piece of work is going to be raising awareness on rising energy costs and the impact this will have on everyone we work with.”

Neighbourhood Networks emphasise the importance of providing preventative models of support, and opportunities for mutual support, to vulnerable people who might receive little or no support and run the risk of entering significant but, nonetheless, avoidable crisis in their lives.

The organisation has its roots firmly in the notion of the renewal or revival of neighbourhoods and the wider community as places where people do not just share the same streets but actively co-operate with each other for mutual advantage.