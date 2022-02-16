Trust warns urban explorers not to venture into historic Grangemouth building

Bo'ness and Grangemouth Arts Trust was established to save and eventually run the Empire Electric Theatre – also known as the La Scala – in Station Road, Grangemouth for community use.

The trust recently stated urban explorers – groups of people who make it their hobby to explore and document man made, usually abandoned structures – were planning to visit the building.

A trust spokesperson said: “We have had a report that urban explorers plan to break into the Empire Theatre/La Scala very soon. We urge the public to be vigilant and report any issues to the police via 101 or if you witness it happening via 999.

The La Scala Cinema became a listed building in 2007

“And we appeal to the urban explorers not to put your safety at risk as the building is unsafe.”

The historic landmark opened as the Electric Empire Theatre back in 1913. and became the La Scala Cinema in 1916. Partially re-built when sound was introduced in 1930, it suffered some damage from a a fire in 1952 and again in 1962.

The La Scala Cinema closed in 1971 and was became an independently operated bingo hall, known as the Carlton Bingo Club, until it closed in 2006. One of the reasons given was the new law banning smoking in public places.

Historic Scotland designated the La Scala a Grade C listed building in May 2007.

