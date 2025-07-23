Callie's a cut above: Bo'ness schoolgirl, 7, aims to lose lovely locks for a beautiful cause

A conscientious young schoolgirl is looking to help the popular Little Princess Trust charity this summer.

Not only will Bo’ness Public Primary School pupil Callie Connolly, 7, be getting her long locks chopped – some 12 inches off the length – on Thursday, August 7, she will also be donating cash to the cause as well, having already coined in over £700.

Proud mum Heather said: “Callie decided herself she wanted to donate 12 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust to help kids and young adults with hair loss due to cancer treatments and other health conditions.

"She decided to do this after her granny suggested it to her. At first she wasn’t sure but after researching the Little Princess Trust and what they do, it was the easiest and quickest yes from her.

Callie Connolly, 7, will soon be saying goodbye to her long locks and she could not be happier because she's doing it for a good cause (Picture: Submitted)

"She said she wanted to donate her hair because she wanted to be kind and helpful and that she doesn’t need all that hair so wanted to give it to someone who needs it.”

The money Callie is raising will help the charity pay to have her hair turned into a wig – a process which actually costs £700.

"She is fundraising through Just Giving,” said Heather. “She has already managed to hit her target in just one week ,which is incredible – but with two weeks still to go until her haircut on August 7 she would love to continue raising more.”

People can visit Callie’s Just Giving page for more information.

