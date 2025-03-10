Callendar Park to host Walk for Parkinson's 2025

People are being encouraged to put their best foot forward to help a charity supporting those with Parkinson’s.

Later this year, Callendar Park in Falkirk will host a major fundraiser to support specialist care for people living with the neurological condition.

Walk for Parkinson’s is the national community fundraising series of the charity Parkinson’s UK.

There are two events planned in Scotland this summer. The first walk at Chatelherault Country Park in Hamilton is on June 7, and then at Callendar Park on Saturday, August 16.

Parkinson's is a complex brain condition which affects almost 13,000 people in Scotland. There are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

Walk for Parkinson’s offers a range of distances to suit everyone, including shorter, family-friendly routes, which are fully accessible, and longer routes for those wanting to go that extra mile or two.

It costs £12 to sign up, under 18s go free, and the suggested sponsorship target for each person is £100. Everyone who registers will receive a fundraising pack and an exclusive Walk for Parkinson’s t-shirt to wear on the day.

Bruce Port, community fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK in Scotland, said: “Parkinson’s is different for everyone and, in order to live well with the condition, people need specialist care.

“We want to be there for every Parkinson’s journey and we can go a long way by helping to provide the expert support that’s urgently needed. Taking part in one of our walks is a fantastic way to raise funds to support that effort."

