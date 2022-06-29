Cala Homes funding boost for Larbert and Stenhousemuir community venture

Cala Homes (West) has revealed the Community Pantry, is run by ‘Keeping Larbert and Stenhousemuir Beautiful' (KLSB) is the latest recipient of its Community Bursary initiative.

The pantry aims to help those who need it most by providing local produce via a community food pantry at King Street, Stenhousemuir where local residents can join, and receive a weekly shopping at a much-reduced cost.

The charity also operates a food bank where we take referrals from Falkirk Council and groups such as NHS Forth Valley, Police Scotland, church groups, councillors, doctors, schools, and welfare support workers.

The charity want to keep the shelves of its Community Pantry filled to help people in need

KLSB were awarded £1000 in funding from Cala Homes (West) to help with the decoration of their new premises.

Sheona McMorran from KLSB said: “We want to say a massive thank you to Cala for the funding we received from its Community Bursary initiative. This money will help the pantry to continue the great work we already do in our local community.

“Poverty affects millions of people in the UK. Poverty means not being able to heat your home, pay your rent, or buy the essentials for your children. The constant stress it causes can lead to problems that deprive people of the chance to play a full part in society. We are delighted to receive this much-needed funding to ensure we can continue to support those most affected.”

The grant will help Keeping Larbert and Stenhousemuir Beautiful run their Community Pantry