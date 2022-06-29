Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Falkirk establishments

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

New Cafe Roma at Callendar Square, Falkirk was given a pass after it was rated on May 18, while the The Coppertop at 2 Dorrator Road, Camelon, rated on March 28 received a similar pass mark.

And three pass ratings have been handed to these pubs, bars or nightclubs: Maniqui Nightclub at Storm Nightclub, Meadow Street, Falkirk which was rated on June 21; Polmont Bowling Club at Polmont Bowling Club, Station Road, Polmont, rated on June 18; and Allandale Bowling Club at Allandale Bowling Club, Thorndale Gardens, Allandale, which was rated on June 17.

Six businesses passed their food hygiene ratings