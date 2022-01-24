Tesco's Falkirk shoppers urged to support life saving campaign

Last year Tesco' s Helping you to live healthier campaign raised more than £1 million after customers rounded up their shop to the nearest £1 at self-service tills.

In 2022 the money raised will help Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK to continue their vital work to improve and save lives.

As the charities fight back from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Falkirk shoppers are once again being urged to round up their shopping to the nearest £1 at self-service tills between January 31 and February 13.

In addition to the funds being raised, the campaign aims to increase awareness about the importance of making sustainable lifestyle changes that can help people to lower their risk of cancer, heart and circulatory diseases, and type 2 diabetes.

Trusted health information and advice will be shared with Tesco customers to empower them to take small steps to help improve their health.

Oonagh Turnbull, head of health campaigns at Tesco, thanked shoppers for their generosity.

She added: “The funds raised will continue to support the health of UK communities at such a critical time. Our health charity partners rely on donations to continue their awareness, prevention and research work.”

The campaign is part of the Health Charity Partnership between Tesco, Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK. It is an ongoing initiative aimed at inspiring and supporting Tesco colleagues, customers and their families to make healthier food choices and live healthier lives.Caro Evans, director of partnerships at Cancer Research UK, said: “We’re delighted once again to be teaming up with Tesco to raise funds for research and for the vital support our charities provide.

"Cancer, heart and circulatory diseases, or diabetes affect nearly all of us so by working alongside Tesco we aim to empower millions of people to make healthier choices that can help lower their risk of these conditions.

"As always, we want to say a huge thank you to Tesco colleagues and customers in Falkirk for their support. With your help we can continue our work and continue to tackle some of the UK’s biggest health challenges.”

