Bonnybridge councillor shines a light on local UFO sightings in new documentary

Councilllor Billy Buchanan gets his point across in the new documentary

Councillor Billy Buchanan appears in the short documentary interview – The Bonnybridge Files: The Town With The Most UFO Sightings In The World – on Jordi Busquets You Tube channel.

The video has been viewed by over 61,000 people since it was posted at the end of January.

A spokesperson for the documentary said: “Bonnybridge is a small Scottish town located right in the middle of the so-called Falkirk Triangle, one of the areas with the most UFO sightings in the world.

"In just over 20 square miles the imaginary triangle that joins the towns of Stirling, Cumbernauld and Falkirk – with a population of about 165,000 – more than 60,000 people say they have had a sighting or that they strongly believe in it.”

During the interview Councillor Buchanan, a firm believer the truth is indeed out there, states he thinks he may have met an actual alien being.

The spokesperson said: “William Buchanan, who has served as a Falkirk councilor for more than 25 years, sticks up for the sincerity and credibility of his fellow citizens. Since 1992, when cases began to be reported after he published in the newspaper an encounter a friend of his suffered, he has demanded that Scottish and English governments initiate an investigation.

"Far from wanting a media circus, he runs away from souvenirs and mystery tourism. He has written to every Prime Minister that has come to power demanding respect and rigorous investigations on what is happening in the area.

“In this incredible exclusive interview, in addition to explaining the history and various theories about the Falkirk Triangle, Councilor Buchanan tells Becarios del Misterio about how he met a suspected alien in person.

"One more of the many strange things that happen all too often in this Scottish triangular landscape.”

