Bo'ness girl, 7, loses her lovely locks and coins in over £1000 for beautiful cause

By James Trimble
Published 8th Aug 2025, 10:37 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 10:55 BST
A conscientious young schoolgirl will return to the classroom next week with a new look and the knowledge she has helped the popular Little Princess Trust charity.

Bo’ness Public Primary School pupil Callie Connolly, 7, had her long locks chopped – some 12 inches off the length – on Thursday and has now raised just over £1000 for the charity.

Proud mum Heather said: “Callie decided herself she wanted to donate 12 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust to help kids and young adults with hair loss due to cancer treatments and other health conditions.

"She said she wanted to donate her hair because she wanted to be kind and helpful and that she doesn’t need all that hair so wanted to give it to someone who needs it.”

Hair today ... Callie has her lovely locks chopped for the Little Princes Trust (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
Hair today ... Callie has her lovely locks chopped for the Little Princes Trust (Picture: Submitted)

The money Callie has raised will help the charity fund the process to have her hair turned into a wig.

People can visit Callie’s Just Giving page for more information.

