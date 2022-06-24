Bo'ness Fair: Crowning of 125th Bo'ness Children's Fair Festival Queen Aimee Gilchrist

Crowds packed the town’s Glebe Park delighted to see the event return in all its glory – with the sun also shining down on the historic pageant.

This is the first full scale Fair since 2019 after the Covid-19 pandemic limited the event for the last two years.

With its history dating back to the year of Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee in 1897, the Fair is hailed as Europe’s biggest children’s festival.

Bo'ness Fair Queen Aimee Gilcrest crowned by Pamela Millar

The Bo’ness Public Primary pupil was crowned the 125th Fair Queen by Mrs Pamela Millar on the stage in the town's Glebe Park this morning.

Aimee, 12, was selected for the role by her classmates in January and since then her family has been busy preparing for the day, the biggest date in the town’s calendar.

One the eve of her big day, mum Morag said: “Aimee is looking forward to it and is buzzing.

Queen Aimee Gilcrest walks through an archway of roses to be presented to the people of Bo'ness

It’s been a long few months, but it’s all coming together and we’re looking forward to Fair Day.

"We’re organised and almost ready for it. We’re nearly there, just a few finishing touches to do on the arch."

Aimee has already experienced her first tradition with the Kirking of the Queen which took place at Craigmailen Church last Friday.

Getting things ready for the big day has been a family affair.

The Bo'ness Fair 2022 retinue on the stage in the Glebe Park

Not only have mum, dad Steven and big sister Chloe been getting involved, but the wider family have too.

"We have got everyone mucking in and helping where they can," Morag said.

"Everyone has been coming together to help which has been great.”

The crowds turn out in Glebe Park to greet Queen Aimee and her retinue for Bo'ness Fair Day 2022

A tradition of the Fair is the spectacular arches which spring up round the town adorning the home’s of those taking part.

The flags and arches have been going up around the town this week and as tradition would have it, the community was able to view the completed creations on the Fair E’en.