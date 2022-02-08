Bakkavor announces apprenticeship programme in Bo’ness

Stock photo of Bo'ness.

The application process is now open and successful candidates will start in September.

The apprenticeship positions available in Bo’ness include: Supply chain: level 6, SCQF; Manufacturing level 6, SCQF; Engineering level 6, SCQF engineering; level 6, SCQF food and drink operations; Warehouse & logistics level 7, SCQF warehouse and storage; Hygiene level 7, SCQF facilities management.

Applications close on May 31. Go to www.bakkavor.com/careers.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donna-Maria Lee, chief people officer at Bakkavor, said: “As the UK’s leading provider of fresh prepared food, we want to attract and keep the best talent in the business and are extremely proud of our award-winning apprenticeship programme.”

She added: "Our people are our most important asset, and we are now looking for the next generation of talented individuals to join our talent pipeline and gain real work experience and responsibility from day one.