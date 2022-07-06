Anthony Nolan Trust: SFRS staff sign up pupils from St Mungo's High in Falkirk as potential life-savers

They took part in a presentation with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service volunteers who were signing youngsters up as potential bone marrow donors for the Anthony Nolan Trust.
This was the SFRS first post-Covid event and those attending were delighted to sign up 71 potential life-savers.
Over ten years ago, a year after Ally Boyle, a fire service area commander from Hamilton, was diagnosed with blood cancer the SFRS launched an incredible partnership with Anthony Nolan to educate young people in Scotland about the need for stem cell donors and develop positive citizenship through the partnership involving SFRS colleagues and the charity.
Anthony Nolan is keen to recruit young people aged between 16 and 30 as the odds of being a match are much higher if you’re in this age group.
Donors can offer those affected by blood cancer and blood disorders a second chance of life.