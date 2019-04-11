New homes for Denny tenants following £3million investment

A new development of 19 properties has been allocated to tenants of Graham Place in Denny following a £3 million investment project.

The properties have been built to top sustainability and adaptability standards and consist of 12 two-bedroom homes and seven three-bedroom houses.

Funding for the project came from Falkirk Council (£1.8 million) and the Scottish Government (£1.2 million).

Level access showers have been installed in the ground floor properties which are all wheelchair accessible and feature solar panels for energy generation.

Two of the homes were developed in conjunction with partners within the Integrated Joint Board to accommodate the needs of delayed discharge patients with no additional alterations required.

Councillor Gordon Hughes, Falkirk Council’s housing spokesman, said: “These new homes have been built to the highest standard and offer great flexibility to our tenants in terms of being accessible.

“We worked closely with the Integrated Joint Board to ensure clients can now be accommodated in a community setting with a property that meets their needs and is closer to their families.”