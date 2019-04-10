Falkirk man jailed after attacking Asperger’s sufferer with Buckfast bottle

A thug who battered a 15-year-old Asperger’s sufferer with a Buckfast bottle was jailed for three years today (Wednesday).

Jamie Anderson (30) ran over to the youngster, who had stopped because two other youths were “squaring up” to each other in the street, and swung the bottle at him.

He managed to dodge the first blow, but ended up on the ground.

Anderson then began “kicking and stamping on his head and body”, and punched the boy, Falkirk Sheriff Court was told.

The victim repeatedly attempted to regain his feet during the onslaught.

Prosecutor Samantha Brown said: “However, the accused continued to punch the complainer on the head and then struck him on the head with the aforementioned Buckfast bottle.”

A passer-by intervened and Anderson ran off.

The boy, who was later collected by his father, was left with a burst and broken nose, bruises to both eyes causing blurred vision and “tender spots all over his head”, the depute fiscal added.

Anderson, of Falkirk, pleaded guilty to assaulting the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to his injury.

The incident occurred about 9.15pm on November 2, 2018 in Bank Street, Slamannan.

He also admitted other offences including stealing a pair of watches from Watt Brothers’ department store in Falkirk’s Howgate Shopping Centre 11 days later and assaulting three members of centre security staff, one whose pinkie finger was cut with a pair of scissors which Anderson had brandished.

After reading background reports and a victim impact statement from the boy, Sheriff John Mundy told Anderson: “The effect of your actions on others is what comes out at me.”

The 36-month sentence was backdated to December, when Anderson was initially taken into custody in relation to the incidents.

Anderson showed no emotion as he was handcuffed and led to the cells, but on the public benches his female partner wept loudly.