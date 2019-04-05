Falkirk property: This stunning glass fronted home could be yours!
This outstanding, individually built five bed detached villa is located in a highly regarded and up market cul-de-sac with beautiful woodland views to the rear.
The fabulous split-level property has been tastefully decorated and finished throughout with superior fixtures. Located on the outskirts of Falkirk town, the property has the convenience of all local ameities yet has the benefit of being on the doorstop of the beautifuk Lionthorn woiods, popular for woalking and other leisure pursuits.
1. Kitchen island area
A contemporary kitchen with a range of base and wall units in high gloss. The island housing the sink with mixer tap and the integrated dishwasher.