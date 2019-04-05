Falkirk property: This stunning glass fronted home could be yours!

The fabulous split-level property has been tastefully decorated and finished throughout with superior fixtures. Located on the outskirts of Falkirk town, the property has the convenience of all local ameities yet has the benefit of being on the doorstop of the beautifuk Lionthorn woiods, popular for woalking and other leisure pursuits.

1. Kitchen island area A contemporary kitchen with a range of base and wall units in high gloss. The island housing the sink with mixer tap and the integrated dishwasher.

2. Vestibule/hall area Warm hardwood flooring and painted white walls give this hallway a bright feel to it.

3. Hall area Warm hardwood flooring and painted white walls give this hallway a bright feel to it. The full fronted glass window give the room lots of light.

4. Sitting room One of two sitting rooms in the house with lots of room and a natural colour scheme.

