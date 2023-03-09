News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man dies after taking unwell on Bo'ness footpath

A man has died after taking unwell while out walking in Bo’ness.

By Fiona Dobie
44 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 3:12pm
Emergency services were called to the scene this morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene this morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene this morning.

Emergency services were called to the town’s Kinneil Road area on Thursday morning following the incident. Police and ambulance personnel were in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed officers had attended at around 11.05am after receiving a report that “a man had taken unwell on a footpath near Kinneil Road”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said: “Emergency services attended but the 79-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Bo'nessEmergency servicesPolice ScotlandPolice