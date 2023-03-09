Man dies after taking unwell on Bo'ness footpath
A man has died after taking unwell while out walking in Bo’ness.
By Fiona Dobie
44 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 3:12pm
Emergency services were called to the town’s Kinneil Road area on Thursday morning following the incident. Police and ambulance personnel were in attendance.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed officers had attended at around 11.05am after receiving a report that “a man had taken unwell on a footpath near Kinneil Road”.
They said: “Emergency services attended but the 79-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”