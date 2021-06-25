Bridge Inn in Linlithgow granted licence after £1.2 million refit

Work has been ongoing to refurbish the Bridge Inn

The inn, on the very edge of Falkirk district, has had a £1.2 million refit and now boasts a new mezzanine level as part of its new look.

The new owner, Buzzworks, has several other establishments, mostly in the west of Scotland but also including Scotts bar and restaurant at Port Edgar Marina, South Queensferry.

The Kilmarnock-based company specialises in revitalising existing pubs and was keen to undo damage and neglect the building had endured.

The refurbishment has been careful to maintain the character of the historic coaching inn, while adding modern facilities and improving access to the beer garden.

After a long delay, mainly caused by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, members heard that reopening is imminent.

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board were told that the company has now recruited 50 new members of staff and the refurbishment should be completed within the next two weeks.

Children will be welcome on the premises with their parents, while older teenagers will also be able to enjoy a meal and non-alcoholic drink even if they are unaccompanied.

Colin Blair, of Buzzworks Holdings, told the board that the company felt that welcoming older teenagers to come in for a bite to eat with a friends was a good introduction to licenced premises.