The crash happened at around 4.50pm at the M80 Junction 8 southbound, near the Hill of Kinnaird in Falkirk.

No one was injured, although an ambulance was in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.50pm on Wednesday, 30 June, police were called to a report of a three car road crash on the M80 Junction 8 southbound.

"Emergency services are in attendance and there are no details on injuries at this time."

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Lanes two and three of three were previously closed but are now reopen – albeit with traffic queuing on approach.

Traffic Scotland reported that the crash is causing significant delays of more than an hour southbound on the M9 and westbound on the M876.

As a result of the incident, Traffic Scotland is urging motorists to take care on approach.

