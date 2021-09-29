Beancross crash: Woman, 77, dies in collision on Polmont road

The pensioner was driving an orange Toyota Aygo on the A9 when her car was involved in a collision with a black Audi A5 at the junction to the Beancross Restaurant and Hotel last night (Tuesday).

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended following the incident, which took place around 7.10pm.

However, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police responded to a collision on the A9 in Grangemouth on Tuesday night in which a 77-year-old woman died. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Police in Forth Valley are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time to come forward to assist their investigation.

Inspector Keith Warhurst, of road policing, said: “We're appealing to anyone who might have witnessed the black Audi A5 or orange Toyota Aygo shortly before the crash, as well as those who might have dash cam footage.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2917 of September 28.

