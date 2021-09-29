M9, M80 and M876 roadworks to cause weeks of disruption for Falkirk area motorists

Several road closures and diversions will be in place until October 22 due to work on the M9, M80 and M876.

Transport Scotland’s operating company, BEAR Scotland, is using the closures to carry out a variety of routine maintenance tasks and tidy up the carriageways and roadsides.

Work being carried out includes litter picking, gully emptying, catchpit cleaning, weed spraying, road sweeping, pothole patching and repairs to signs and safety fences.

Roadworks on the M9, M80 and M876 will cause disruption in Falkirk district for much of October. Picture: John Devlin.

Overnight closures will be in place on the dates listed below from 8pm-6.30am:

The M9 will be closed at J8 to J9 northbound tonight (September 29) until October 1.

Diversion: continue M876 south to J2 southbound off-slip - A9 Stirling Road northboudn - A9 Plean - A91 westbound - M9 J9 Pirnhall Roundabout and follow local signage.

The M9 J9 to J8 southbound will be closed from October 4-6.

Diversion: continue M9 J9 southbound off-slip at Pirnhall - A91 eastbound - A9 Stirling Road southbound - M876 J2 northbound and southbound on-slips and follow local signage.

The M9 will shut northbound to the M876 southbound to the J1 southbound on-slip (M876) on October 7 and 8.

Diversion: continue M9 northbound - M9 J9 northbound off-slip - M80 J9 southbound on-slip - M80 southbound - M80 J7 Haggs off-slip - M876 J7 northbound on-slip - M80 to M876 northbound and follow local signage.

The M9 will be closed northbound to the M876 southbound to the J1 southbound on-slip (M876) on October 11.

Diversion: continue M9 northbound - M9 J9 northbound off-slip - M80 J9 southbound on-slip - M80 southbound - M80 J7 Haggs off-slip - M876 J7 northbound on-slip - M80 to M876 northbound and follow local signage.

The M80 will shut northbound to M876 northbound to J2 northbound on-slip (M876) from October 12-14.

Diversion: M80 northbound to M876 northbound to J2 northbound on-slip: continue on M80 northbound - M80 J9 NB off-slip to Pirnhall - M9 J9 southbound on-slip - M9 southbound - M9 J7 southbound off-slip to M876 eastbound - M876 J3 eastbound off-slip - M876 J3 westbound on-slip - M876 westbound to M9 northbound to M876 southbound and follow local signage.

The M9 will be closed between J5 and J7 northbound of October 15.

Diversion: continue M9 J5 northbound off-slip - A9 northbound - A9 Westfield Roundabout - A9 northbound - A9 Bankside Industrial Estate - B902 northbound - A88 Bellsdyke Road - South Bellsdyke Roundabout - A905 northbound - M876 J3 Bowtrees and follow local signage.

The M9 will also close between J5 and J7 northbound on October 18 and 19.

Diversion: continue M9 J5 northbound off-slip - A9 northbound - A9 Westfield Roundabout - A9 northbound - A9 Bankside Industrial Estate - B902 northbound - A88 Bellsdyke Road - South Bellsdyke Roundabout - A905 northbound - M876 J3 Bowtrees and follow local signage.

The M9 will then close southbound between J7 and J5 from October 20-22.