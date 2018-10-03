Funding for NHS Forth Valley knee problems initiative

People with knee problems could benefit from a new NHS Forth Valley initiative which has won funding of £75,000.

The project will bring together information analysts, healthcare professionals and service users to look at new ways to prevent and manage knee problems.

It also hopes to improve the way services are organised so people can access the care and treatment they need as quickly as possible.

You might also be interested in:

Ineos boss Ratcliffe has reportedly ruled out Grangemouth for new manufacturing plant

Pictures: Princess Anne visits Strathcarron Hospice

Young Scot trio have made Falkirk proud

The project, which sees the NHS working with in partnership with Clackmannanshire & Stirling Health and Social Care Partnership and the University of Stirling,has been given £75,000 by the HealthFoundation.

Susan Bishop, NHS Forth Valley’s head of efficiency, improvement and innovation said: “I’m delighted that we will now have the opportunity to use data in more advanced ways to change services and improve outcomes for patients.”