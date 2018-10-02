Young Scot trio have made Falkirk proud

Three young people from the Falkirk area have had their life-saving skills, bravery and commitment to others recognised in this year’s Young Scot Awards.

The awards, which take place on November 30, bring the Year of Young People to an end as the deeds of the country’s younger generation are celebrated in fine style.

Falkirk’s Skye Sneddon (11) is a finalist in the Young Hero category, having gone to great lengths to ensure she is well educated on her little brothers’ epilepsy and learning disability. Skye has taught herself first aid and how to help her brother when he has a seizure.

Jordan Daly (22), from Bonnybridge, is a finalist in the Enhancing Education category, having co-founded the Time for Inclusive Education (TIE) campaign. After struggling with his sexuality at school, he decided to help other LGBT youths have a better schooling experience and travelled the country building support and campaigning to secure a mandate from a majority of MSPs in favour of TIE’s pledge for inclusive education in all schools.

The tireless work she does for others led to Larbert’s Emma Robinson (16) becoming a finalist in the Volunteering category. Emma has given up her own time to help out within her community sports hub, delivering sessions to the next generation of young athletes. She also took her volunteering prowess to Cape Town, South Africa, where she worked to improve lives of primary school children through playing games and running sporting sessions after their school day.

Louise Macdonald, Young Scot chief executive, said: “It has been a massive year for Scotland’s young people. Skye, Jordan and Emma’s inspiring stories show how important young people are to Scotland.”

Visit youngscotawards.com for more.