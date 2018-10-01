Ineos boss Ratcliffe has reportedly ruled out Grangemouth for new manufacturing plant

Plans for a £700 project to build a new high-tech version of the Land Rover Defender are apparently going to steer clear of Grangemouth.

Billionaire Ineos founder Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly now ruled out Scotland as a base for his Projekt Grenadier proposal to build a new off-road vehicle.

According to a recent newspaper report, the petrochemical big boss will not be considering siting the manufacturing base in Grangemouth, with his decision supposedly based on the treatment of Ineos at the hands of the Scottish Government.

The Falkirk Herald is now awaiting confirmation from Ineos on the issue.

A big fan of the original Land Rover Defender, Mr Ratcliffe has created a company that aims to invest millions to produce vehicles inspired by the classic off-roader, feeling it will fill a gap in the market.

He has yet to announce where the production site will be located and, last year Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald stated the case for Grangemouth.

He said: “Already the Grangemouth site at Ineos employs over 1300 people directly, and indirectly. It would be a huge boost to the local economy if the 4x4 production site were to be placed in Grangemouth.

“The port also offers the perfect location for investment and would provide the ideal platform for this project to be realised. “The Grangemouth plant is ideally located, with clear access to many routes of transportation. “It lies at the centre of Scotland’s industrial heartland and I would be more than happy to see a new global icon born in the port to be enjoyed by the world.

“I fully believe Grangemouth is the right location, with the infrastructure and transport links necessary to accommodate this project.”