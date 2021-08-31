Falkirk area school unveils plans for two new temporary classrooms

The plans, if granted, will see the classrooms created at Carrongrange High School, in Oxgang Road, Grangemouth.

According to the planning documents the new modular unit classrooms are proposed to be erected on the area of grass to the west of the main school building, accessed by existing tarmac currently used as playground space.

It is proposed to move the existing boundary fence line a maximum of two metres from its current position so the classrooms will not interfere with the current grass pitch.

The relocation of fencing has been agreed between the head teachers of Carrongrange and neighbouring Moray Primary School.

The parking provision at the school is currently 89 spaces in total – 63 designated for staff, 23 for parents dropping off pupils at front of school and six disabled bays –and this will not be increased any further.

The drop off and pick up arrangements for children will remain as they, are using the car park to the east of the school and pedestrian paths around the building.

The school motto is “Carrongrange High School – Where You Can Be All You Can Be” and it is hoped the new units will allow staff to continue to provide a creative learning environment which is flexible and nurturing, supportive yet challenging where young people are encouraged to develop skills for life and reach their full potential.

