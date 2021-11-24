Falkirk property: Imposing Georgian Regency villa with delightful private gardens needs a ‘fixer upper’ to restore it to former glory

The original architect is thought to be David Hamilton, responsible for both Falkirk Steeple and Callendar House, and the principal accommodation is formed over two levels comprising four flexible public rooms, five bedrooms, study and ancillaries.

The property was previously divided into four self-contained apartments but has now been assessed as a residential house and retains many original character period features including sash and case windows, some working window shutters, wrought-iron stair balustrade, woodwork and ornate plasterwork cornice.

Three of the four apartments have been cleared, however, substantial remodelling and upgrading will be required to meet modern standards but, for the right buyer, this is a unique opportunity to create a stunning family home combining a skilful build blend of traditional and contemporary design to suit modern day living.

Externally, the grounds include a deciduous tree-lined private driveway, former walled garden/orchard with plum, apple and pear trees, large east lawn/small paddock, and two private courtyards providing access to two large attached outbuildings, which have significant potential for development and extension.

On the market with Clyde Property for offers over £395,000, more details can be found HERE.

