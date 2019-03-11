Falkirk tattoo studio to host fourth Strathcarron Hospice fundraiser

Over 300 people are expected to queue up to be tattooed as part of Heaven ‘n’ Hell’s annual Tattoo Day in aid of Strathcarron Hospice on April 26.

This year, the Falkirk High Street studio has teamed up with Blue Lass Tattoo in a collaborative effort to raise as much funds as possible for the local charity.

The event will be the fourth of its kind and aims to raise around £5,000 for the hospice.

For those who wish to contribute but aren’t keen to get a tattoo, bespoke T-shirts will also be on sale on the day for £10 each.

Mary Benfell, owner of Heaven ‘n’ Hell said: “Events like this are so important for raising awareness of the amazing work being done by Strathcarron Hospice.

“Many people and their families hold the charity very close and the work they do is paramount to members of our local communities.

“We can’t wait to see how much more money we can raise and in such a creative way too.”

Strathcarron Hospice employs over 200 people and provides care and end of life support to patients within Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

Every day of the year, £12,900 needs to be raised to keep the hospice’s services running.