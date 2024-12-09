Falkirk ace Alfredo Agyeman reveals key to goalscoring form after Raith brace

FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 07: Falkirk's Alfredo Agyeman scores to make it 2-0 during a William Hill Championship match between Falkirk and Raith Rovers at the Falkirk Stadium, on December 07, 2024, in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

In-form Alfredo Agyeman has revealed his newly-found goalscoring form can be attributed simply to taking more risks on the advice of his manager.

The Ghana-born winger, 24, bagged a brace during Saturday’s 3-0 William Hill Championship win over Raith Rovers.

And both goals came from taking a chance, with the first a darting run into the box and the second a cracking long-range strike when nothing else was on.

"The gaffer (John McGlynn) talks all the time about getting into the right positions to score so it was good to get the first one as I got myself in the middle of the box,” Agyeman told the Falkirk Herald.

“For the second one, it is always good to have a shot and take a chance. You always want to test the goalkeeper so I was really happy with that one. You never know what is going to happen.

“I’m very happy with the three points, we were very professional. First and foremost it was all about getting the victory. The performance and the win made it a great day."

The Bairns now sit eight points clear at the second tier summit, and Agyeman admits competition for places means that he will need to keep up his goalscoring form is he is to keep a spot in the team going forward.

He said: “There is always competition in the squad. You have to take your opportunity when you get it because there’s always someone waiting to take your place so you have to take your chances.

“I found myself in the right spot for the first finish today, you just need to keep working hard and learning and taking things on board week in week out.

"It’s good to be working with a young team, creating chances. The second one still comes from our team-play.”

Falkirk now travel to Ayr United this Saturday knowing that the lead at the top could be cut back down to five points with second-place Livingston hosting Partick Thistle tomorrow night live on BBC Scotland.

But Agyeman says he – and his team-mates – aren't really too bothered about how the rest of the division is getting on as they chase a double promotion.

“You always keep an eye out for the team next to you but all you can do is concentrate on yourself, get the job done the rest takes care of itself,” he said.