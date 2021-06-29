Newly formed Larbert Villages Allotment Association looking to grow membership

Larbert Villages Allotment Association (LVAA) was launched last summer by a bunch of keen gardeners.

The group originally began discussing their plans online via Zoom before contacting Falkirk Council and taking advice from Falkirk Allotment Society and Forth Environment Link to gauge what land was available to site a large growing space for horticulturalists.

One of its main objectives is to support growing for all and “contribute to sustainable development in the Falkirk area through local food production and community education”.

David Robertson, Larbert Villages Allotment Association chairman. Contributed.

Although areas were highlighted on the local authority’s planning maps, it was discovered none were suitable.

Conversations with “dozens of local landowners” suggested interest levels were high enough and LVAA was soon formed.

David Robertson, LVAA chairman, a retired health promotion professional who lives in Larbert, is among those who have started to apply for grant funding on its behalf.

Having amassed experience through his work on environmental initiatives over the years, the former Friends of the Earth Falkirk chairman and local Green Party coordinator knows LVAA needs as much backing as possible to succeed.

David said: “Setting up an allotment has its challenges and although we have come close a couple of times, we are still looking for that perfect site that is close to any of the settlements around Bonnybridge, through Larbert and Carron to Letham and Airth.

“Initially, the association committee was reluctant to expand membership until we could promise folk a plot but we now realise the importance of demonstrating the enthusiasm for growing in the local area, increasing our profile with potential landlords and bringing loads more expertise on board with us.

“LVAA is inviting anyone living in the villages to the north and west of Falkirk to show their support for allotments by joining the association.

“In the plans for some of the sites we were working on there would be a community meeting space, composting facilities, a show garden, solar-powered water pumps, community storage and a plot for community pantry or food bank volunteers.”

Visit www.facebook.com/LarbertVillagesAA, call 01324 557753 or 07818 505172 or email [email protected] for more details.

