Falkirk community groups look for votes to win share of £1m of project funding

Falkirk Council's Community Choices fund has received applications from groups in each council ward area for larger projects that need capital funding.

It is the second part of the initiative - which is worth £3 million over the first two years - and the ideas submitted include everything from creating outdoor exercise facilities such as gyms and pumptracks to improving community halls.

Some projects are looking for substantial sums of cash - for instance, Camelon Juniors Football Club would like £190,000 to create a full size artificial football pitch, while Bainsford Hall Community Group need the same amount to help rejuvenate their community hall.

Flag flying ceremony organised by Friends of Zetland Park (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Several community halls around the district are also hoping to get support, including Talbot House in Grangemouth which wants to upgrade its lighting, toilets and car park area.

Sporty projects include Falkirk Rugby Football and Sports Club, which is looking for £65,000 to transform its pavilion, while Bo'ness Rugby Club would like to get floodlights to improve winter training facilities.

Other sports clubs intend to help their wider communities: Falkirk Victoria Harriers are looking for £36,000 to improve Victoria Park, while Bo'ness United Community Football Club would like £12,000 to install a sheltered seating area.

Several project ideas would improve local parks: Friends of Dollar Park looking to restore the park's dovecot; Friends of Zetland Park hope to install WiFi to support more CCTV cameras; and Friends of Kinneil would like realise their ambitious plans for Kinneil Estate's Hidden Heritage Discovery Trail.

However, these are just some of the many worthwhile projects looking for funding.

The cash will be allocated in turn to the causes with the most votes.

In some areas, there's stiff competition for cash: Falkirk North, Falkirk South and Grangemouth residents will have to choose between seven projects, with six apiece in Lower Braes and Bo'ness and Blackness.

To find out more about all of the projects and to cast your vote, visit https://www.falkirk.gov.uk/services/people-communities/community-choices/capital-grants

If you are not online but want to vote, you can call 07483 918555.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.