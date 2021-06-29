Bo'ness crash: Woman in hospital after collision between car and van

Police say a 28-year-old female driver was taken to hospital.

The incident happened in the Snab Brae area at around 8.50am, at the junction of the A993 and the A904 near Bo’ness.

Emergency services were on the scene while the road was cleared.

A 28-year-old woman was taken from the crash scene by ambulance to the hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.50 am on Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 emergency services received a report of a collision involving a car and van at Snab Brae, at the Bo’ness junction with A993/A904.

“The 28-year-old female driver of the car was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“There are no reports of anyone else injured at this time.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue.”