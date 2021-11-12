Four Falkirk district groups earn praise for climate and nature efforts from Keep Scotland Beautiful

Communities Along the Carron Assocation (CATCA), Community Green Initiative (CGI) Denny and Dunipace, Friends of Inchyra Park and Keep Hallglen and Glen Village Beautiful were congratulated for their efforts with a certificate of achievement at a virtual Beautiful Scotland and It’s Your Neighbourhood (IYN) celebration.

Thursday’s event saw more than 200 community groups from across Scotland praised by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful.

The quartet of It’s Your Neighbourhood entrants from Falkirk district were among participants from 30 local authority areas who received commendation for combating climate change and supporting biodiversity.

Friends of Inchyra Park was among four groups to earn a certificate of achievement at a virtual Beautiful Scotland and It’s Your Neighbourhood celebration. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Entrants also worked to enhance their neighbourhoods, involve the community and improve areas through gardening and horticulture, while tackling litter and other environmental quality challenges.

CATCA was awarded a Level 5 Outstanding IYN certificate, as well as a certificate of distinction.

CGI Denny and Dunipace was also presented with a Level 5 Outstanding IYN certificate and certificate of distinction.

Friends of Inchyra Park collected Level 4 Thriving accreditation, while Keep Hallglen and Glen Village Beautiful achieved Level 1 Establish status.

IYN entrants were visited by one of 23 trained volunteer assessors who provide support, expertise and guidance through the organisation’s framework as part of the UK-wide Royal Horticultural Society Britain in Bloom campaign.

Catherine Gee, Keep Scotland Beautiful deputy CEO, said: “With the world’s biggest and most important climate change conference to date taking place in Glasgow this week, it is brilliant to be celebrating the work of these communities in Falkirk who are taking action now.

“We know that across Scotland people are committed to improving and enhancing the places that they care about. And, through the It’s Your Neighbourhood entrants, we hear of people doing their bit to understand their own greenhouse emissions and to support nature in the places they care about.

“These people are making a real difference and I would like to thank them for inspiring us every day.”

If you would like to join the #OurBloom family, gain access to support and advice, online registration for 2022 will open in mid-January on the Keep Scotland Beautiful website.

