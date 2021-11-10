Brightons couple celebrating 60 years of happy marriage

Brightons husband and wife Andrew and Ann Baillie will celebrate their Diamond Wedding on Thursday, November 11. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Andrew and Ann Baillie, née Young, will celebrate their Diamond Wedding on Thursday, November 11 when their family gathers for a meal.

The former, who is known as Andy, met his future bride through his best friend, Robert Young, who he knew from the Territorial Army and who also happened to be Ann’s brother.

Andy, 82, and Ann, 80, went on their first date to the cinema in Stirling and married in Falkirk Old Parish Church in the town’s High Street, where Robert and his wife, Naida, acted as the best man and bridesmaid.

Andrew and Ann Baillie on their wedding day in 1961. Contributed.

Originally from Camelon, Andy attended Carmuirs Primary School and Camelon Secondary School.

Meanwhile Ann, who hails from The Bog, went to Victoria Primary School and Graeme High School.

When he left school, Andy worked as a bricklayer and built a reputation for himself that in later years earned him a position as a clerk of work/site agent.

Wife Ann gained employment in Noble Ammunition after the Second World War before becoming a housewife.

The Baillies moved into their first home together when they found a flat in Camelon. They would go on to buy a bungalow in Maddiston before settling down in Park Avenue, Brightons.

The diamond duo became parents with the arrival of their first child, Derek, who is now 59 and lives in Australia with a family of his own.

Son Gordon, 55, was next to be welcomed into the world and the family-of-four became a quintet following the birth of daughter Nicola nine years later.

Andy and Ann were delighted to become grandparents and now have seven grandchildren, as well as four great-grandchildren.

When presented with a chance to take a break from work and family commitments, the Baillies “loved” going to Torremolinos in Spain’s Costa del Sol.

The pair also like to spend their spare time taking walks and doing some gardening and DIY.

Offering his take on the key aspect of a successful relationship, Andy said: “A secret to a happy marriage is that Ann is always right.”

Ann politely agreed.

