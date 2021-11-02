The quartet each got £1500 from the Grangemouth-based Earls Gate Energy Centre Community Fund.

They funding went to Bo’ness Car 4U, Talbot House, Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group

and Friends Of Inchyra Park - the maximum that can be given.

Grangemouth Old Peoples Welfare at Talbot House receive £1500 from Earls Gate Energy Centre Community Fund to help fund lunch club.

EGECL now wants to work with more local organisations which can help build stronger communities, reduce social isolation among vulnerable people and strengthen community partnerships.

Grangemouth Old Peoples Welfare based at Talbot House, bought a defibrillator.

Representative Charlie Greer said: “We have a twice-weekly lunch club, mainly for the elderly, and our premises are regularly used by various local groups and organisations, so around 200 people weekly in total.

“It means a lot to us, and all our users, to have the benefit of now having a defibrillator at hand. Clearly, we hope it is never required, but we now have the great comfort factor of it being readily available.”

Friends of Inchyra Park

Friends of Inchyra Park are using the funding to buy bespoke chalk boards, steel work and bulbs.

Spokesman, Adam Gillies, said: “The grant award has been fantastic in enabling us to make developments to our park. It is allowing us not only to make improvements but allow us to prepare future events to bring our community together.”

Alex Lambie, EGECL chairman said the fund had long-term ambitions.

“Our company ethos has a very strong focus on community engagement and our local liaison committee has been gathering feedback from local residents and providing information to the community during our project’s construction, through commissioning and into the facility’s operational phase.

“At all times the aim is to ensure our project proceeds with minimal impact and disruption.

“The evolution of the Earls Gate Community Fund grew in strength towards the end of 2020, despite the many challenges brought by the pandemic.

“I would like to thank all involved for their hard work and determination in setting up the management and delivery of the fund.”

To apply for funding, download an application form on www.egecl.com

