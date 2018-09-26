Falkirk residents asked: Where do you want new EV charging points?

Falkirk Council plans to install more electric vehicle charging points in the area.

Residents have the chance to have their say on where they should be located.

Those who would like to share their opinion should visit this link.

There are currently charging points at the town’s train stations and the Falkirk Wheel among others.