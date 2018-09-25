Woman sexually assaulted by man on Falkirk train

A woman was sexually assaulted on board a train to Falkirk when a man grabbed and kissed her without her permission.

British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place on a train travelling from Glasgow Queen Street to Falkirk High station on Sunday, September 2.

Shortly after 9pm, a man boarded the same carriage as the victim, who is in her early 20s, and sat diagonally across from the woman.

After attempting to start a conversation with her several times, he leaned over and grabbed her before kissing her, leaving the victim feeling threatened and uncomfortable.

The man, who left the train at Falkirk High station, is described as white, approximately 5ft11 and was wearing a pink polo shirt and dark jeans.

BTP officers would like to speak to anyone with information they think could help the investigation.

Calls can be made to BTP on 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 267 of September 4.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.