Larbert butcher putting the Currywurst in Oktoberfest

Malcolm Allan has teamed up with Aldi to offer traditional German street food in Scotland in time for Oktoberfest.

From Thursday customers at the supermarket can sample the spicy German sausage and ketchup of Currywurst made in the company’s Larbert base.

Oktoberfest began two centuries ago celebrating a royal wedding and though based in Munich, is marked the world over. The invention of the Currywurst is attributed to Herta Heuwer in 1949 after she obtained ketchup and curry powder from British soldiers in Berlin. She mixed these ingredients with various spices, poured over grilled pork sausages, and the Currywurst was born.

Stewart Allan, Commercial Account Manager, Malcolm Allan, said: “We are a family company who have been manufacturing quality products for three generations, so we know how to make the perfect sausage.

“Our Currywurst sausages have been developed using our own unique recipe and will be supplied exclusively to ALDI, so if you want a taste of Germany this Oktoberfest get down to your local store before they run out!”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, ALDI Scotland, said: “It’s fantastic we can continue to support Scottish producers and offer our consumers unique and exciting new products at the same time.

“Thanks to Malcolm Allan, consumers across the country will be able to tuck into a delicious Currywurst this Oktoberfest, just head down to your local ALDI store on Thursday (September 27) to get yours.”

Available from all 81 ALDI stores across Scotland, including Camelon and Polmont, Currywurst sausages are £2.99 for a 600g pack.