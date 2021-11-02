COP26: Special service at Peace Pole in Falkirk district's Helix Park

Pilgrimage for COP26 gather at the Peace Pole in Helix Park with some local groups.

The event coincided with the Pilgrimage for COP26 passing through the park on its way from Grangemouth to Falkirk and then on to Glasgow where the climate change summit started at the weekend.

Joining the pilgrims at the Peace Pole for a special ceremony last Wednesday afternoon were the Freedom of Mind Choir, members of Stitches for Survival, Falkirk Friends of the Earth, Falkirk Rotary and some of the school children who created posters for COP26.

During the short service, a scarf panel created by a group of Soroptimists in Falkirk for Stitches For Survival was attached to other panels created in Forth Valley for the worldwide craftivism.

Pupils from Wallacestone Primary, Antonine Primary and Hallglen Primary created posters for COP26 with the Rotary Club of Falkirk.

Those participating in the Pilgrimage for COP26 had also collected panels from others on their walk from Dunbar.

Stitches For Survival is a group of knitters, crocheters, stitchers and crafters from across the UK and beyond who have a heart-felt message to convey to the COP26 talks.

They are knitting, crocheting, stitching and crafting 1.5 miles of climate messages for the negotiators to urge them to take bold and binding action together, with the length of the scarf representing the 1.5°C target in the Paris Agreement.

The full scarf will be hung around Glasgow Green on November 6.

Mandy Cairns, co-ordinator for Forth Valley, said: “This has been a very optimistic, uplifting and heartening project to have taken part in.

“The enthusiasm that people have shown who take part in crafting the scarf has been amazing. I never tire from the look on everyone’s face who sees the scarf panels.

"It’s always a look of wonder and awe with people telling us how it gives them hope to see the love and attention that has gone into each panel by so many people who feel passionately about saving the planet.”

The panels will create part of a 1.5mile long scarf with a message for negotiators at COP26. Pic: Michael Gillen.

After COP26 the scarf will be repurposed into blankets for refugee communities. Some of the more creative sections will be kept for an exhibition, and be used for ongoing campaigning.

Pupils from Hallglen, Antonine and Wallacestone schools were also in attendance displaying posters they had designed for COP26, instigated by Falkirk Rotary Club.

The Freedom of Mind Choir attended the short service. Pic: Michael Gillen