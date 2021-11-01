COP26: Grangemouth businesses take steps to deal with potential disruption

As world leaders, including US president Joe Biden, arrived for the event, the conference delegates were joined by protesters and activists all keen for their message on the need for climate change to be heard.

The arrivals of the heads of states and governments triggered protests across Glasgow.

However, concerns that protesters could target other sites elsewhere in Scotland saw several businesses in and around the Grangemouth petrochemical complex encourage staff to work from home for the duration of the two-week COP26 event.

Ineos is increasing security during COP26

Staff have been told that it will ensure there is no disruption to their business.

Ineos also revealed that it has stepped up security around its site in the town.

An Ineos Grangemouth spokesperson said: “Most people are aware of press coverage highlighting protests across Scotland and the UK in the lead up to and during COP 26.

"We take the safety and security of our staff, site, community and the public extremely seriously. We constantly review our site security and as a precautionary measure have put additional resource in place during the period of COP 26.

"We welcome the spotlight on Climate Change that the COP26 event in Glasgow will bring.

"As one of Scotland’s most important manufacturing sites we have publicly stated our pledge to reduce our own emissions to Net Zero by 2045 including setting ambitious targets for 2030 and a track record of a 37 per cent CO2 reduction since Ineos took over the site in 2005. We create products that are helping others reduce their emissions and we have announced investment plans that will see us playing a leading role in a clean hydrogen revolution.”

A spokesperson for the local authority said: ““Falkirk Council along with a number of other emergency responders work closely together throughout the year to ensure that any disruptions in our communities are managed quickly and effectively. COP26 is no different and we are prepared to assist if requested by others.”

The conference in Glasgow is seen as the moment when countries must deliver on pledges made in the accord agreed in Paris six years ago, to limit temperature rises to well below 2C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to curb warming to 1.5C.

